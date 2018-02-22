Revealed: Ten players that Juventus will retain for next season
05 April at 18:30Reports from Corriere dello Sport suggest the names of ten players that Serie A giants Juventus will retain for the next season.
The Old Lady currently top the Serie A charts, four points ahead of second-placed Napoli and while they are still in the UEFA Champions League, they were mauled 3-0 at home by Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the competition. They are still very much on course to win their seventh consecutive Scudetto.
Corriere dello Sport understand that Juventus have decided the ten players that they would retain for the upcoming Serie A season.
With doubts surrounding Gigi Buffon's presence for next season, Juventus will keep Wojciech Szczesny, with defender Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia de Sciglio and Andrea Barzagli also set to be retained.
In the midfield, Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi will stay and so will striker Gonzalo Higuain. Doubts though, remain about talisman Paulo Dybala.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
