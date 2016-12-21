Revealed: The players on Chelsea's January shortlist thanks to Oscar sale
22 December at 14:15
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will go shopping in the January sales to try to make two new big name additions to his table-topping squad. With Brazilian midfielder Oscar set to leave Stamford Bridge for Shanghai SIPG for an incredible £60 million, the Italian tactician has already drawn up a shortlist for the new year.
Reports in The Telegraph claim that a central defender is still a priority after Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci chose to remain in Turin. Targets include Antonio Rudiger (Roma), Simon Kjaer (Fenerbahce), Michael Keane (Burnley) and Niklas Sule (Hoffenheim).
The journal also states that technical director Michael Emenalo joined Conte on a scouting mission to watch Monaco play Tottenham Hotspur last month with the subject of their attention being full-back Djibril Sidibe and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. Roma’s Belgian international midfielder Radja Nainggolan is also still believed to be a target despite his current club negotiating an improved deal with the 28-year-old.
Steve Mitchell @barafundler
