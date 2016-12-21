Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will go shopping in the January sales to try to make two new big name additions to his table-topping squad. With Brazilian midfielder Oscar set to leave Stamford Bridge for Shanghai SIPG for an incredible £60 million, the Italian tactician has already drawn up a shortlist for the new year.



Antonio Rudiger (Roma), Simon Kjaer (Fenerbahce), Michael Keane (Burnley) and Niklas Sule (Hoffenheim).

Reports in The Telegraph claim that a central defender is still a priority after Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci chose to remain in Turin. Targets include

The journal also states that technical director Michael Emenalo joined Conte on a scouting mission to watch Monaco play Tottenham Hotspur last month with the subject of their attention being full-back Djibril Sidibe and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. Roma’s Belgian international midfielder Radja Nainggolan is also still believed to be a target despite his current club negotiating an improved deal with the 28-year-old.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler