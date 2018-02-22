Revealed: The Bayern player James Rodriguez recomended to Real Madrid
06 March at 16:00Real Madrid's James Rodriguez, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, has reccomended the Los Blancos to sign David Alaba from the Alliaz Arena based club.
The 26-year-old Rodriguez, who was loaned out to the Bavarian side this past summer, had fallen down the pecking order under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane last season. He though, has looked more like himself during the first season of his two-season long loan stint. In 16 appearances in the Bundesliga, he has scored four times and has assisted six times.
Don Balon report that with Zinedine Zidane likely to be replaced by another manager at the end of the season, James is intent on returning from his loan spell at Bayern and he wants the club to sign Bayern left-back David Alaba.
James is aware of the fact that the Santiago Bernabeu based side is interested in Alaba and wants them to sign the Austrian. Florentino Perez wants to strengthen the side's backline and Alaba could be the man who shores it up, thanks to his ability to play left-back and centre-back on certain occasions.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
