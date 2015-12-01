Revealed: The club N’Golo Kante wanted to join instead of Leicester City
06 March at 18:00Chelsea star N’Golo Kante is about to win his second Premier League title. The Frenchman played a key role in Leicester City’s legendary Premier League triumph last season and is also proving to be vital for current table leaders Chelsea.
Kante joined the Premier League in summer 2015 when Leicester City managed to sign him from Caen for £ 5.6 million. That same summer, Marseille also made an offer for Kante but they could only put as much as £ 5 million on the table convincing the Ligue1 side to sell Kante to Leicester City.
A former team-mate of the Frenchman, however, has told The Sun that Kante would have preferred a move to Marseille. "Kante did not want to go to Leicester. He wanted to move to Marseille, but they did not offer Caen as much money for him as Leicester, so the club said no to them”, Alexandre Raineau has told The Sun.
