La Liga giants FC Barcelona are set to offload five of their first-team players in the upcoming winter transfer window, says Sport

It is said that Ernesto Valverde wants to work with a smaller side in the second half of the league season and that will also allow the club to free some of its funds and look at buying some other players in January.

One player who seems set on a move to Hebei Fortune is Javier Mascherano, who will leave the Nou Camp in mid-January during the same time that will see Samuel Umtiti return to full fitness. It is said that Barca will receive a ten million euros fee for the Argentine.

Rafinha will probably look to seal a move away from the club, as he looks to represent Spain in next year’s World Cup in Russia. He has struggled since returning from a long-term knee injury and could join Celta Vigo, the club he spent a loan spell at during the 2013-14 season.

Aleix Vidal has attracted interest from a host of clubs and the Catalan outfit will allow him to move, if a decent offer arrives. Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are interested, so are Inter Milan.

The case of Gerard Deulofeu though, is slightly complicated. He has failed to nail down a spot in the starting line-up and with Ousmane Dembele returning to fitness, opportunities will reduce all the more for Deulofeu. Inter Milan have expressed their interest and the Spaniard will have meeting with Valverde in the near future.

Another sure-shot case happens to be that of Arda Turan, who hasn’t played a single minute this season. Besiktas seem the most likely destination, but Barca’s valuation of 5 million euros could deter the Turkish club from signing the former Los Rojiblancos star.

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)