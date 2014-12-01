Revealed: the five players Barcelona want to sell to increase their transfer budget
10 May at 16:59Barcelona will need to sell some of their players to increase their summer transfer budget, according to several reports in Spain. The LaLiga giants are planning to spend big to convince Lionel Messi to sign a contract extension with the club.
The Argentinean is said to have rejected an opening € 34 million-a-year bid from Barcelona but talks between the two parties are ongoing. Messi’s Barcelona contract expires in June 2018 and the blaugrana are confident their star striker will sign a contract extension with the club.
Extending Messi’s stay at the club, however, won’t be the only investment Barcelona will make as the blaugrana also need to add depth and quality to their squad.
Diario Gol quotes Spanish paper Sport claiming that there are five players on Barcelona’s list of departures. Arsenal target Arda Turan is been included in the list alongside Aleix Vidal who is being struggling with game time since joining the club in January 2016.
Mascherano, Jeremy Mathieu and Paco Alcacer could also leave the Camp Nou in the summer although each one of the aforementioned players have told representatives of Barcelona that they won’t leave the club for a worse contract than the one they current have in Cataluña.
