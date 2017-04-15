Diego Costa. According to

Will he stay at Stamford Bridge or won’t he? That has been the question for some time concerning the future of Chelsea striker. According to goal.com however, his future will be in the Chinese Super-League with the portal revealing the four clubs who will fight it out for his signature this summer.

Tianjin Quanjian who are coached by former Italian playing legend Fabio Cannavaro remain in pole-position after making tentative enquiries back in January. At the turn of the year, the Spanish striker had fallen out with boss Antonio Conte and his agent had travelled to the Far-East to listen to see just what package was on the table.



Press reports that the salary on offer to the 28-year-old could eclipse that of Argentine frontman Carlos Tevez, who is currently the highest paid player in world football at Shanghai. Guanghou Evergrande, l'Hebei China Fortune and Jiangsu Suning are believed to be the other three clubs who want to take the fiery Spaniard at the end of the Premier League season.