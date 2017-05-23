Revealed: the four clubs interested in signing Inter’s Murillo
24 May at 17:30Inter will sell some of their big players in the summer and according to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ivan Perisic and Jeison Murillo could be the first players to leave the San Siro in the summer.
Perisic is a transfer target of PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United and the Croat is reported to prefer a move to the Premier League over a possible transfer in the French capital.
Murillo, a former Arsenal target is reported to be chased by Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Newcastle and Monaco.
Murillo, 24, is contracted with Inter until 2020. He has one goal and one assist in 34 appearances with the nerazzurri.
The Colombian could be included by Inter in a player-plus cash swap deal to sign Monaco star winger Thomas Lemar. The Frenchman is one of the most wanted wingers in Europe, so much so other big clubs, such as Juventus, are reported to be interested in the French starlet.
