Revealed: the four players who could leave Arsenal before the transfer window closes
27 August at 17:10The last few days of the summer transfer window could see four Arsenal players move away from North London. According to The Telegraph, the likes of Kieran Gibbs, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez could be on their way out of the Emirates Stadium.
The England left-back is wanted by Watford and in the coming hours he could oin the Hornets for € 9 million. Oxlade-Chamberlain is wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool but the Blues seem the closest club to sign him although Wenger still hopes to keep him at Arsenal.
His contract, however, expires in 2018 and if ‘Ox’ fails to pen a new deal he could be leaving Arsenal as a free agent in January.
As for Perez, he is expected to leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window with several La Liga clubs interested, whilst Mustafi is Inter’s leading candidate to strengthen their defensive line.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported yesterday that Inter want to sign him on loan with option to buy, whilst Arsenal want the option to buy to be mandatory.
