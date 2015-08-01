The online portal Footy Headlines gas leaked what it understands to be the new Juventus away shirt for the 2017-18 season.



The mainly yellow strip has a blue trim around the collar and carries the new club logo on the chest with the three stars (one for every 10 Scudetti) above it. It will also carry the name of Jeep, the clubs main sponsor, across the middle.





















Although there are no photographs of the new shorts it’s understood that they will be blue with a yellow trim.Steve Mitchell