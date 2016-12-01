Revealed: the one club that’s courting Juve’s Allegri
06 February at 14:30Juventus have made it abundantly clear that their intention is to continue working with Massimiliano Allegri as coach. Having signed a new contract until 2021, the Tuscan has committed his future to the Bianconeri, who appreciate the stability he has brought to the club following Antonio Conte’s abrupt departure back in 2014.
Recent reports from Spain have suggested that Real Madrid are interested in hiring him, though he is only their second choice after Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur. It remains unclear whether the Argentine is keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.
However, according to our sources, one club is pushing harder than any other at the moment to secure the Livorno native’s services ahead of next season. Indeed, that club is Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain, whose hierarchy remains unconvinced by Unai Emery’s work. In an ideal world, the French giants will replace the Spaniard come the end of the campaign.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
