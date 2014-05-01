Revealed: the only attacking player who won't leave AC Milan in the summer
07 May at 19:15AC Milan are planning to sign one new striker in the summer but the rossoneri could sell most of their attacking players at the end of the season. Sources have told calciomercato.com that Suso could be the only attacking player to remain at AC Milan in the summer.
The Spaniard is one of AC Milan’s most shining stars but the former Liverpool flop has yet to sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants. Despite that, the player’s agent should meet the rossoneri executives soon with both parties that are determined not to part companies in the summer.
The future of every other winger and striker is up in the air. Carlos Bacca is not part of Montella’s plans for the future and the Colombian striker could leave the San Siro for a decent offer. Gerard Deulofeu will return to Barcelona with the blaugurana who have already decided to activate their buy-back clause, Lucas Ocampos will make return to Marseille and the contract of Keisuke Honda won’t be renewed.
AS for Gianluca Lapadula, the Italian has requests from Genoa and Sampdoria, whilst M’Baye Niang will be signed on a permanent deal by Watford making Suso the only attacking player who will remain at the San Siro at the end of the season.
AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone hopes he will rack up € 40-45 millions from the sales of Lapadula, Bacca and Niang with incomes that will be used to sign a new centre-forward. Morata and Kalinic top the rossoneri summer shopping list.
