Revealed: the only team Gareth Bale wants to join this summer if he leaves Real Madrid
16 May at 14:15Spanish news outlet Diario Gol has just published a big transfer update regarding Real Madrid star Gareth Bale. The Welshman is being struggling with injuries during the current campaign and is currently working to recover in time for the Champions League final against Juventus on the 3rd of June.
The former Tottenham star is one of the better paid players at the Santiago Bernabeu and his physical and strength and pace on the right wing have been vital for the Merengues to lift two Champions Leagues in the last three years.
With Marco Asensio, Isco Alcaron and Lucas Vazquez also shining in the Spanish capital, however, Bale may consider to leave the club in the summer.
At the moment there are not too many chances to see Bale lave Madrid in the summer but the Merengues are also planning to buy a new star winger in the summer with Kylian Mbappé and Eden Hazard on top of Florentino’s shopping list.
According to Diario Gol, Bale has already made crystal clear that Manchester United is the only club he’d join if he had to leave Real Madrid in the summer.
Go to comments