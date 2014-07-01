Lionel Messi will see his Barcelona contract expire in 2018. Reports in Spain claim the Argentinean has yet to agree a new deal with the blaugrana but Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed that the Argentinean will sign a contract extension in the coming days announcing that there is only one thing missing for the superstar’s contract extension.



“Messi has already signed a new contract with Barcelona”, Bartomeu said yesterday.







His quotes are reported by today’s edition of Tuttosport. The Catalan businessman, however, did also add that : “An official announcement is the only thing missing, Messi has already signed three contracts with us and he signed a contract extension with us in June.”



“His father has also put pen to paper on the new agreement. We only have to register it with a new picture, Messi will stay with us until 2021.” The 30-year-old has 513 goals in 589 games with the La Liga giants.