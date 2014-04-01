Revealed: the only two clubs Aubameyang wants to join

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being linked with leaving hi club in the summer with big Premier League clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool that are rumoured to be interested in welcoming the player’s services.



Talking to Sport1, however, BVB’s CEO Hans-Joaquim Watzke has revealed the only two clubs the Gabon captain wants to join.



“I am sure Aubameyang would consider a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, any other club does not represent an alternative for him and we are not going to sell Aubameyang to Bayern Munich.”



Aubameyang’s Borussia Dortmund contract runs until 2020 and AC Milan are also being linked with a summer move for their former starlet although the 27-year-old does not seem willing to join any other team except from Real Madrid or Barcelona.



The Gabon International has 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions so far this season, which means he has been scoring one goal every 97 minutes so far.

