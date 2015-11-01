Revealed: the player AC Milan will in Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Atletico
29 April at 15:40AC Milan are planning to strengthen their squad in the summer with new Chinese owners that are ready to invest as much as € 150 million to register new signings. New AC Milan’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli has already been scouting several prospects who could be moving to the San Siro at the end of the season.
According to Tuttosport, Mirabelli will be at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night to watch the Champions League semi-final first leg between Real and Atletico.
Mirabelli has made Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata one of his transfer priorities for the summer and he is said to be heading to the Spanish capital to watch the former Juve star in action.
Trouble is, Morata may not start the derby despite Bale’s injury. The Welshman, in fact, is expected to be replaced by Isco.
Morata is likely to leave Real Madrid in the summer with the Merengues that may demand up to € 80 million to sell the product of their academy. Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in welcoming the services of the talented Spanish striker.
Go to comments