AC Milan are planning to strengthen their squad in the summer with new Chinese owners that are ready to invest as much as. New AC Milan’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli has already been scouting several prospects who could be moving to the San Siro at the end of the season. According to Tuttosport, Mirabelli will be at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night to watch the Champions League semi-final first leg between Real and Atletico.​Mirabelli has made Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata one of his transfer priorities for the summer and he is said to be heading to the Spanish capital to watch the former Juve star in action.​Trouble is, Morata may not start the derby despite Bale’s injuryMorata is likely to leave Real Madrid in the summer with the Merengues that may demand up to € 80 million to sell the product of their academy. Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in welcoming the services of the talented Spanish striker.