Revealed: the player Barcelona scouted during the Copa Libertadores final

Spanish media outlet Marca reveal the identity of the player that FC Barcelona directors Fernandes and Urbano where in South America to scout during the return leg of the Copa Libertadores between Lanus and Gremio.



According to the report, the player in question was Brazilian midfielder Arthur who is described as having good ball control, is a superb organiser and knows how to protect the ball very well. The midfielder was also recently called up to the Brazilian national team although he might just miss out on being included in the squad that will travel to Russia next summer to participate in the FIFA World Cup.



Marca report that the 21-year old is valued at around €25 million and will most likely make the transfer to Europe during the upcoming transfer winfow in January, whether that transfer is to the Catalan super club or any other European destination, remains to be seen.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)