Revealed: The reason why Mario Balotelli got a € 1.3 million bonus from Liverpool

Mario Balotelli joined Liverpool from AC Milan for € 20 million in summer 2014. The Italian had a terrible season at Anfield Road and was loaned back to the Serie A giants one year later but once he was back in his home country, the troublesome striker flopped again and completed a free transfer to Nice last summer.



Scorer of 17 goals in 27 appearances, Balotelli has partially return back on track in France although some muscle injuries have affected his performances this season.



The former Inter and AC Milan striker could leave the South of France in the summer to move to a bigger club than Nice, but his future remains up in the air. Meantime, German journalists Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger have just revealed the reason why Liverpool had to pay an extra € 1.3 million on top of Balotelli’s € 4 million-a-year salary back in the 2014/15 campaign.



The two journalists of Der Spiegel have just written a book called The Dirty Side of Football which reveals many secrets behind the beautiful game.



Balotelli’s Liverpool contract reportedly included a € 1.3 million bonus for not receiving three red cards throughout the season. The Italian was not even sent off one time during his one-year spell at Anfield Road and, therefore, Liverpool had to pay him his bonus despite a highly disappointing season.

