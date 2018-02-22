Reina hits out at De Laurentiis over Napoli exit
04 May at 16:15Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport have revealed why Pepe Reina didn't want to stay at Napoli beyond the current season.
The 35-year-old Pepe Reina joined Napoli from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2015, a season after he had spent a loan spell at the Naples based club from Premier League giants Liverpool. Since arriving, the Spaniard has been a regular at Napoli, appearing 34 times in the Serie A this season.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Aurelio de Laurentiis was the reason for why Pepe Reina didn't want to stay at Napoli beyond the upcoming summer.
The former Liverpool man's contract at the club runs out at the end of the season, after which he will join AC Milan on a free transfer. It is said that Reina never mentioned in his recent farewell speech. The Italian paper reveals the words the Spanish keeper spoked during the speech: "Napoli's result will always be the first one I will ask for. I love this city and I would have stayed here forever if it wasn't for him [De Laurentiis.]"
The breakdown had happened last summer and Reina's wife Yolanda too was not happy with the Napoli president. There was an offer on the table, but Reina decided not to take it up because of his bad relationship with Laurentiis and hence accepted the offer from San Siro.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
