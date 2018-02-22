Revealed: the referees for Juve-Real Madrid and Sevilla-Bayern

Cunet Cakir has been appointed for Tuesday’s Champions League clash between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium.



Cakir, 41, has already refereed Real Madrid eight times in his career with the Merengues who lost in two of these occasions. The last time Cakir refereed Real Madrid in Champions League, Zinedine Zidane’s side lost against Tottenham at Wembley for 3-1.

Cakir was also the referee of the Champions League Madrid’s derby last season which was lost by the Blancos for 2-1.



The result, however, allowed Real to qualify for the final that they eventually won against Juventus in Cardiff.



Italian referee Daniele Orsato has been appointed for the other quarter final in program on Tuesday: Sevilla-Bayern Munich.



Tomorrow, on the eve of Real Madrid-Juventus, Calciomercato.com will be following live every update from Turin. Stay tuned to have all the latest updates about the game and watch the images of Juventus and Real Madrid train ahead of their Champions League meeting.

