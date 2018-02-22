Manchester United may owe their comeback

Two goals down at half-time to Manchester City on Saturday, the Red Devils looked lost, with the Etihad fans cheering every home pass and celebrating like the game was all over.

​Everyone knows what happened after the break - namely Paul Pogba’s lightening-quick double and Chris Smalling’s winner, which spoiled their rivals’ supposed title party and instilled further doubts that Pep Guardiola’s men can make a Champions League comeback in midweek against Liverpool.

But what people don’t know is what happened during the break. Who exactly got under the Red Devils’ skin? It turns out it was Ashley Young, according to the Times, the 32-year-old motivating the troops by saying:

“The City fans are shouting ‘Olé’ and they’re embarrassing us. Are we going to stand for that?.

“Remember your responsibilities to the fans and the badge. Show some pride and fight for each other.”

Young himself has enjoyed quite a season, finally finding his nice as a left-back and playing very well for the Red Devils. He was, as 101greatgoals point out, lucky he didn’t get a penalty called against him on Saturday, however...