Revealed: the story behind Spurs’ first penalty against Liverpool
05 February at 16:10Yesterday afternoon’s match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield was one of the most controversial of the season, with the visitors being awarded not one but two highly dubious penalties. Indeed, Sky Sports have revealed what was said by referee Jon Moss and his assistants when Harry Kane fell to the ground, when the score remained 1-1.
The Premier League top scorer won his side a spot kick, despite the fact he was offside when the through ball he latched on to was played. However, the officials were unable to decide whether a Reds player had touched the ball which would have meant the England international was in fact onside. Here is the conversation that took place between Moss and his colleagues:
Ed Smart (assistant): “All I need to know is whether Lovren touched the ball.”
Jon Moss (referee): “I don’t know.”
Ed Smart (assistant): “If he hasn’t touched the ball, he’s inactive in the game at that point and so it’s not a penalty.”
Christian Eriksen: “Yes, he touched the ball.”
Emre Can: “No, he did not.”
Ed Smart (assistant): “You know what I’m asking. I have to clear it up. Did Lovren touch the ball?”
Jon Moss (referee): “To be honest with you, I have no idea if Lovren touched the ball. Martin (fourth official), do you have anything from the television pictures?”
(Marca)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
