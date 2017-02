Liverpool bosshas released an interview with the Liverpool Echo revealing that the Reds are already negotiating with players and agents over possible summer moves to Anfield Road.“We are in talks with different people, players, agents, all that stuff. However, not a lot of decisions have been already made at this point.”The British paper also points out which players Liverpool are monitoring for the next campaign, including ten Serie A stars in the list.Liverpool will be looking for new players in every role but a new striker and a goalkeeper are real priorities for the Anfield Road hierarchy.​Although no Serie A goalkeepers are included in the shortlist of the Liverpool Echo, the local British paper claims thatare on the Reds’ shortlist although the latter has already signed for Juventus and will be moving to Turin in 2018.