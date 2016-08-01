Revealed the ten Serie A stars Liverpool are looking at
20 February at 09:54Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has released an interview with the Liverpool Echo revealing that the Reds are already negotiating with players and agents over possible summer moves to Anfield Road.
“We are in talks with different people, players, agents, all that stuff. However, not a lot of decisions have been already made at this point.”
The British paper also points out which players Liverpool are monitoring for the next campaign, including ten Serie A stars in the list.
Liverpool will be looking for new players in every role but a new striker and a goalkeeper are real priorities for the Anfield Road hierarchy.
Although no Serie A goalkeepers are included in the shortlist of the Liverpool Echo, the local British paper claims that Andrea Belotti, Mauro Icardi, Marcelo Brozovic, Dries Mertens, Federico Bernardeschi, Felipe Anderson, Leandro Paredes, Piotr Zielinski, Rafael Toloi and Mattia Caldara are on the Reds’ shortlist although the latter has already signed for Juventus and will be moving to Turin in 2018.
