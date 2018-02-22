Neymar’s move to Real Madrid isn’t really the slam dunk some people think it is. Recent announcements on El Chiringuito seemed to make it clear that the 26-year-old was on his way to the Spanish capital.

Yet Don Balon reveal that there are

Who are they? The first is Zidane, who doesn’t consider Neymar to be a part of his plans. Not because of a lack of skills, but because the Frenchman doesn’t like his entourage. He would, in fact, rather have Eden Hazard join.

Marco Asensio is the second name, seeing as he is the one who has made the most progress on the wing, and who would be the most threatened by Neymar’s arrival.

The third, and perhaps most important, name is that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who doesn’t want someone else to take the limelight away.