Revealed: The three Chelsea players Barcelona scouted during West Ham clash
09 March at 11:09Luis Enrique sill step down as Barcelona coach in the summer with the LaLiga giants planning a major clearout with several players who should leave the club in order to allow the blaugrana to sing younger players in every part of the pitch. The blaugrana need a new midfielder at least and also a new right-back. According to reports in Spain, the Nou Camp hierarchy have added three Chelsea players to their transfer shopping list.
Marca reports that Barcelona director of sport Robert Fernandez personally scouted three Blues stars on Monday during Chelsea’s away 2-1 win to West Ham.
The players on Barcelona’s agenda are Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic although the latter only played 20 minutes in Chelsea’s latest Premier League win.
Barcelona, however, would struggle to meet the economic demands of each of their transfer targets given that Premier League wages are much higher than those in the LaLiga.
Therefore, the blaugrana are still monitoring Valencia’s Joao Cancelo who would be a cheaper option in terms of salary.
