Revealed: the three clubs interested in signing £ 30m Arsenal star
30 March at 15:38Alexis Sanchez is not the only Arsenal star rumoured to be considering leaving the Emirates Stadium in the summer. According to several reports around Europe, Germany star Mesut Ozil could also leave North London in the summer as his contract also expires at the end in June 2018.
The former Real Madrid star revealed yesterday that his future could be in his home country where Bayern Munich are said to be actively monitoring his situation at Arsenal. The Bundesliga giants are one of the clubs interested in signing Ozil at the end of the season and Arsenal could decide to let him go for just £ 30 million as the German’s contract expires at the end of the next campaign and if the player refuses to sign a contract extension he would be free to leave Arsenal as a free agent in summer 2018.
Bayern Munich, however, are not the only club interested in signing the 28-year-old who is a long time target of José Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician has already worked with Ozil at Real Madrid and is planning a reunion at the Old Trafford.
Given the interests of both Bayern and Manchester United, it seems to be pretty unlikely that Fenerbache, the other club interested in signing Ozil, would manage to persuade the player to move to Turkey should he decide to leave Arsenal in the summer.
Go to comments