Revealed: the three players Manchester United will sacrifice to sign Griezmann
04 February at 15:20Manchester United have made Atletico Madrid star Antoione Griezmann their priority target for the summer transfer window. According to reports in England, the Frenchman has already reached an economic agreement with the Red Devils who, however, will be required to pay the player’s € 100 million release clause to lure Griezmann from the Capital of Spain.
The Independent claims that Manchester United are already planning how to free up cash to meet the player’s release clause in the summer. José Mourinho reportedly wants to ‘get rid’ of Wayne Rooney, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini to boost the club’s finances and help the Red Devils to sign the Petite Diable who is one of the best strikers in the world.
Reports in England also claim that Paulo Pogba is in constant contact with his compatriot to persuade him to move to Manchester United given that Chelsea are also interested in signing the Atletico Madrid star.
Share on