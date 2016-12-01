Revealed: the three players that will leave Man Utd at the end of the season

According to several reports in the British media, José Mourinho has decided to part ways with three first team players at the end of the season.



According to the report the players in question are Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marouane Fellaini. The Spanish former Valencia and Chelsea winger was once famously sold to Manchester United by Mourinho during his second stint at the club for a reported fee of £40 million and has never really been one of Mourinho's favorite players.



Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan was brough tot Manchester United by José Mourinho in the summer of 2016 for a reported fee of around £30 million including add-ons but has never really fitted in at United or his manager. Recent revelations regarding a row between the duo add fuel to the fire that a deprture could be imminent, if not this January then certainly in the summer.



The last name on the departure list for the summer is Belgian international Marouane Fellaini who was brough to Old Trafford by David Moyes in 2017 for a reported fee of £27 million. Fellaini, who turned 30 this past November, is sitting on a contract that is set to expire at the end of June 2018 and Mourinho has decided not to extend that deal when it runs out.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)