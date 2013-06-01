Revealed: the three Premier League players Tottenham want to sign
30 April at 10:30Tottenham have emerged as the favourite club to sign three Premier League stars at the end of the season, according to a report of Sky Bets (via ninetyminutesonline.com). Mauricio Pochettino wants to strengthen the Spurs squad as Tottenham are set to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive campaign and the Argentinean tactician needs to add depth and quality to the current roster.
Reports in England claim Tottenham are in pole position to sign the players from their Premier League rivals. Luke Shaw is one of Pochettino’s priorities for the summer with the Englishman who is being heavily linked with a move to North London of late. The Manchester United full-back may sign with Tottenham to replace Danny Rose who is expected to leave Tottenham.
Ross Barkley is another big name in Pochettino’s shopping list. The Everton star is not struggling with game time like Shaw does but his contract expires in 2018 and at the moment the player has no intention of signing a new one. Barkley has five goals and nine assists in 35 appearances with the Toffees.
The last reinforcement coming from the Premier League could be a talented attacking winger contracted with Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha. The 24-year-old has six goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances with Palace and has imposed himself as one of the most promising attacking wingers in England.
