Revealed: The truth behind Neymar's message to Messi
10 April at 11:31It appears that recent rumours linking Neymar to a return to Barcelona are unfounded, Sport reveal.
Many people had read all sorts of things in this recent instagram post from the Brazilian (translated “When my friend @leomessi and I join, great things happen! I already told you enough! Stay tuned!”), which accompanied a picture of the two former Barcelona team-mates together.
Yet according to Sport, it's apparently nothing football-related. For a start, the photo was taken when Messi got married last June in Argentina.
And, according to the Catalan daily, Neymar was referring to an advertising campaign he is set to participate in along with Messi, one that will be launched before the upcoming World Cup.
Plenty of speculation had linked the 26-year-old to a return to Spain - namely to Real Madrid - with rumours rife that he isn't enjoying life at PSG, or believes that Ligue 1 is challenging enough.
