Revealed: the two clubs interested in signing Leicester City striker Ulloa
08 January at 11:00Leonardo Ulloa is being linked with leaving Leicester City in the winter transfer window. The Argentinian striker is struggling with game time at the King Power Stadium and has reportedly ask to leave the club in the current transfer window given that he wants to get more game time in any other Premier League club.
Two English teams are actually considering offering the 30-year-old striker an escape route from Leicester. According to various reports in England, West Bromwich Albion and Hull City are interested in signing the experienced striker.
Trouble is, Ranieri has blocked the exit of the powerful centre forward as he’s at risk of remaining short of options in attack next month as both Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani will be playing the Africa cup of nations in January and won’t be eligible to play for their club.
In Algeria is eliminated at an early stage of the competition, Ulloa can be sold to the best bidder, otherwise he will finish the season with the Foxes, despite lack of game time.
