Revealed: the two clubs interested in signing Man City flop Claudio Bravo
01 March at 15:58Pep Guaridola’s decision to replace Joe Hart with Claudio Bravo last summer did not lead to big results for Manchester City as the Chile International has failed to justify his price-tag at the Etihad Stadium and is set to leave the club at the end of the season.
According to reports in Spain, Bravo has admirers in Italy and Germany as RB Leipzig and AC Milan are being linked with summer moves for the former Barcelona goalkeeper.
AS.com reports that the wealthy Bundesliga side are considering signing the 33-year-old. RB Leipzig are the most surprising team in Europe’s top 5 leagues as they sit second in the Bundesliga table five points behind Bayern Munich. Therefore, they are likely to play the Champions League next season with an experienced goalkeeper said to be needed to play Europe’s elite competition in the following campaign.
AC Milan could also make a summer bid for Bravo should they be forced to sell Gigio Donnarumma who has yet to sign his first pro contract with the club. The player’s agent Mino Raiola wants to know the club’s plans for the future and given the their struggles to finalize a deal with Chinese Consortium Sino-Europe, Donnarumma is not likely to put pen to paper on a new AC Milan deal anytime in the near future.
