Revealed: the two Real Madrid stars on José Mourinho’s Man Utd shopping list
04 March at 17:22José Mourinho wants Manchester United to become credible Premier League contenders next season and will be looking to sign new players to improve the quality of the Red Devils’ squad. According to Don Balon, the Portuguese tactician has put two Real Madrid stars in his transfer shopping list and the Spanish news outlet reports that Mou has some good chances to sign them both.
Germany star Toni Kroos is on the Special One’s shopping list as Manchester United urge to take some midfield reinforcement to the Old Trafford next season. Don Balon claims that Kroos could be considering leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in case Real Madrid fail to win any trophy this season.
Raphael Varane is also said to be a possible transfer target for Manchester United as the Frenchman is reported to be willing to leave his mentor Zinedine Zidane to improve in a big Premier League club and his old boss José Mourinho would welcome him with open arms.
