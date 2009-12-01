Revealed: the two Serie A stars Manchester United scouted yesterday night
10 April at 18:55Manchester United boss José Mourinho is an admirer of Serie A, a league that he knows very well having coached Inter for some years managing to win the first Champions League in 44 years for the nerazzurri. Mourinho is said to have set his sights on some Serie A stars, including Inter’s Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, representatives of the Red Devils were at Rome’s Olimpico Stadium yesterday night to scout two more aces of the Italian league: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Dries Mertens.
Milinkovic-Savic is one of Serie A’s most interesting midfielders. The 22-year-old has seven goals and as much assists in 32 appearances with the biancocelesti. The U20 Serbia World Cup champion is also a transfer target of Juventus.
Mertens has turned into one of the most ruthless strikers in Serie A with 26 goals and 12 assists in 39 games in all competitions this season. Manchester United representatives are rumoured to have already met the Belgium star to discuss a potential summer move to the Old Trafford with the player who has yet to reach an agreement to extend his contract at the club given that the 29-year-old’s current deal runs until 2018.
