Revealed: the two strikers that could replace Diego Costa at Chelsea
18 January at 16:51Chelsea are considering signing one new striker either in January or at the end of the season if Diego Costa leaves the club. The Spanish striker had a bust up with Antonio Conte last week and was dropped for the Blues’ last Premier League game against Leicester City. Costa has recently returned to training with the rest of his teammates but he’s still attracted by the big-money offer coming from China. In addition to that the president of Tianjin Quanjian has revealed that he has found an economic agreement with the former Atletico Madrid star.
According to a report of the Daily Mail, Chelsea have resumed their interest in Everton striker Romelu Lukaku who is a long time target of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy so much so Chelsea tried to sign the Belgium International several times last summer but the Toffees rejected every offer they received for the talented star striker.
Potential replacements for Diego Costa also include Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez who has yet to agree to terms on a new deal and could found himself with just one year left on his contract if he fails to sign a new deal by the end of the season.
If Diego Costa leaves the club in the summer, one between Lukaku and Sanchez could become Chelsea’s new centre forward.
