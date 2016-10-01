Revealed: the two teams Conte wants to coach after Chelsea
11 January at 19:28It is not a secret that Antonio Conte's Chelsea future is in doubt. The Italian boss might leave the blues come summer time as Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero) reported that Roman Abramovich has already made up his mind as he will let him leave in 6 months from now (summer 2018). To replace him, Max Allegri could be a strong candidate as Chelsea like the current Juve boss very much so (even if the Bianconeri want to hold on to him).
As Sky Sport revealed, Conte would like to return to the Italian Serie A. It seems like AC Milan and the Italian National team are the two hottest destinations for him. A return to Juve seems highly unlikely as Fassone and Mirabelli have already had contacts with him. AC Milan are currently being coached by ex-Milan legend Rino Gattuso as he has been doing pretty well. Even so, if Conte is available, then the rossoneri club will be forced to pounce....
