Torino striker Andrea Belotti will be one of the hottest commodities in the summer transfer window as the Italian hit-man has already scored 17 goals in Serie A so far this season and is only one goal short of Edin Dzeko and Gonzalo Higuain who are the current top scorers in Italy.Belotti has recently signed a new contract with the granata and his new deal includes awhich is only available by foreign clubs.The 23-year-old striker has not only attracted the interest ofwant to lure the services of the talented striker and each one of them will be involved in a summer bidding war. Real Madrid are also reportedly interested although it is unlikely that the LaLiga giants will be matching the player’s release clause given that Karim Benzema is set to sign a new contract with the Santiago Bernabeu’s hierarchy.