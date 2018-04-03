Cristiano Ronaldo has had another one of his evenings, hasn’t he?



The scorer of two goals - including one that people are quickly ranking among the best of all time - the Portuguese sensation is on a planet of his own, helping Real Madrid thrash Juventus 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

And yet the Gazzetta dello Sport have

For one, the 32-year-old has scored a horrifying nine goals in only eleven shots on target against the Bianconeri since 2013.

Though he started the season very slowly, Ronaldo has reached 39 goals by summing up the 14 he has in the CL (in only nine games) to the 22 he has scored in the League, and two more in the Club World Cup.

Nobody has been this good in Europe this season. In recent years, he has netted 119 goals in the Champions League, and is also the only player in history to score at least ten times in seven different editions of the European competition.

Even worse, Ronaldo has always been on the scoresheet for Real in the last nine games.

That’s simply absurd!