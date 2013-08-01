Revealed: Top Barcelona target wants Man Utd summer move
27 April at 11:05Barcelona’s summer transfer priority will be to sign a new right-back who can replace Dani Alves on a regular basis. The Brazilian left the Camp Nou last summer but the blaugrana failed to replace him signing a new right-defender with Sergi Roberto who is been adapted to a new position with way too many highs and lows.
According to recent reports in Spain, Barcelona executives have already made contact with the player offering him to move to the Camp Nou at the end of the season. The player has put new PSG contract talks on hold and is listening to offers of different clubs.
The Sun, however, confirms Aurier is desperate to work with José Mourinho and a source close to PSG has told the British tabloid that the Ivorian right-back wants to move to Manchester United at the end of the season.
”Serge has been offered a new deal to stay with PSG, but he wants to move to England and his preference is Manchester United and Jose Mourinho. United are a big club and Serge is impressed and excited with the plans for the future, some big players will be at Old Trafford next season”, the source told The Sun.
Aurier Psg’s contract runs until 2019 and the player could leave the Parc des Princes for € 20 million.
