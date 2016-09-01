Revealed: Two players who can bring Coutinho to Barcelona
21 December at 16:20If reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Philippe Coutinho has been in constant contact with Paulinho and Luis Suarez over a Barcelona move.
While Barcelona did make multiple bids to sign the Liverpool talisman this past summer, the Anfield based club rejected all the bids for Coutinho and kept him at the club. Barcelona are still interested in signing Coutinho and could look to sign him in the upcoming winter transfer window.
It is said that Coutinho has been in contact with Suarez and Paulinho, but the news that the Nou Camp based players have received from Coutinho’s side hasn't been positive.
Liverpool won't sell Coutinho in January, as they look to finish inside the top four in the Premier League this season and no amount of money will make them budge from this position. They will only be willing to sell their prized asset next summer.
Interest from Barcelona obviously exists. And Coutinho too wants to move to the Catalan club as soon as possible and he will look to convince the Reds into selling him next month itself.
