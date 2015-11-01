Revealed: Udinese secure cut price deal for Flamengo youngster
06 February at 15:15Udinese are set to complete the signing of 20-year-old striker Felipe Vizeu from Brazilian giants Flamengo. Indeed, he will undergo medical examinations today before signing on the dotted line.
The deal represents something of a bargain for the Friulani, given the fact they will pay a mere €5 million for a player who has a €70 million release clause in his contract with the Rubro-Negro.
He is undoubtedly an exciting addition to Massimo Oddo’s squad, as the Zebrette once again look to make use of their extensive South American scouting network. Vizeu is a mobile forward who is comfortable playing in different positions all across the attack, though his preferred role is through the middle.
Giampaolo Pozzo and the rest of the club hierarchy will be hoping he can repeat the feats of the likes of Alexis Sánchez and Luis Muriel during his time in Friuli, where he will hope to attract the attention of the old continent’s biggest sides.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments