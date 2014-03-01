Revealed: United, City and Arsenal were after a new Juve signing
06 September at 20:39Blaide Matuidi moved from Paris to Turin this past summer as the French International joined Juventus. According to France Football (via le10sport), there were many other teams who were also on him as well. It seems like Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal all had some interest in him but in the end, Matuidi joined Juventus. "I was hoping that certain things would've gone differently but that's football for you. In the end, everything went pretty well...". This is what Matuidi said to the press after his transfer to Italy. According to France Football all three EPL clubs liked him but they did not make any formal approach for him.
Matuidi appeared in 52 games for PSG last season as he scored 7 goals for Emery's club. He should help boost Allegri's midfield in Turin this coming season as Juve's Claudio Marchisio will be out until late September and Sami Khedira isn't in the best shape either...
