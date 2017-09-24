Revealed: Van Nistelrooy left United because of a dispute with Ronaldo
24 September at 22:10The reason why Ruud Van Nistelrooy left Manchester United has now been revealed by Alastair Campbell (ex-communication manager of Tony Blair and a close fiend of then United coach Sir Alex Ferguson). It seems like Ferguson decided to sell the Dutch striker after a dispute that he had with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Here is what Campbell had to say on the matter (via SI.com): " He told Cristiano that he had found a new father in Carlos Queiroz (Ferguson's assistant manager at the time) a little after Cristiano's real father had died of alcoholism. Carlos told him to have some respect but he said that he didn't have to respect anybody. He then later excused himself but Cristiano did not accept it. Ferguson sent Van Nistelrooy home when he heard what happened and he was then moved to Real not long after that. Ruud always put himself first which was a problem indeed...".
