Revealed: Verratti open to move as agent meets Barcelona twice
28 April at 11:00No secret that Barcelona are long time admirers of PSG star Marco Verratti with the Italian who is being considered as the club’s top transfer priority for the summer. The LaLiga giants are in desperate need of a new centre midfielder who would ideally become a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta and the Spaniard is reported to have named Verratti as his natural heir at the club.
According to today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo Barcelona have already made contact to sign Verratti at the end of the season. The Spanish paper claims Barcelona executives have already met Marco Verratti’s agent twice beginning negotiations to sign the former Pescara starlet.
Barcelona are reported to have met Donato Di Campli after Barça’s historical remuntada against Verratti’s PSG in March and also a few weeks later, specifically after Barcelona’s Champions League elimination at hands of Juventus.
Representatives of the La Liga giants have made crystal clear Verratti is their priority transfer target for the summer with the player who is said to be open to switch PSG with Barcelona at the end of the season. The Ligue1 giants, however, are not willing to sell the talented midfielder given that he's contracted with the club until 2022. Barcelona will then need to splash the cash if they are to sign Verratti at the end of the season.
