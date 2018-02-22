Revealed: What Abramovich told Conte about Chelsea summer transfer campaign
23 April at 13:50Antonio Conte is set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season and today’s edition of La Repubblica provides a few interesting updates about the relationship of the Italian manager with the board of the club as well as with the owner Roman Abramovich.
It is widely known that Chelsea’s board and Conte collided when it came to program the last summer transfer campaign.
According to the Italian paper Abramovich didn’t accept Conte’s request to spend big to strengthen the team with the Russian owner who reportedly told his manager that he didn’t see why he couldn’t continue to win the same team that had just won the Champions League.
On top of that, one of Chelsea’s key players of last season, Nemanja Matic, was sold to Manchester United. Another ‘small’ detail that did not make Conte any happier.
Chelsea have eventually signed the likes of Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Davide Zappacosta and Emerson Palmieri. Not enough, in the manager’s opinion, to improve his Chelsea side.
The Blues have qualified for the FA Cup final that will be played against José Mourinho’s Manchester United. The Wembley showdown will be Conte’s last game in charge of Chelsea.
GALLERY: Antonio Conte's stats as Chelsea manager
Go to comments