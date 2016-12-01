Revealed: what Cristiano Ronaldo told Real Madrid teammates after Barça blow
26 December at 11:00Real Madrid’s 3-0 home defeat to Barcelona has been a huge blow for the campaign of the Merengues who are now 14 points away from the top of the table. Even if Zinedine Zidane’s side have one match in hand, it seems complicated for the Merengues to get back on track and become credible La Liga contenders in the coming months.
Cristiano Ronaldo, however, does not lose his faith and that’s exactly what he is reported to have told his teammates after the Bernabeu defeat.
According to Don Balon, Ronaldo is reported to have told his fellow Real Madrid teammates that the Merengues must have faith as they are still in race to win two titles: the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.
Many Real Madrid players do not have the same point of view of the Portugal International who, however, believes Real Madrid must remain positive and focus on the other target of the season without forgetting that the club have just gone through the best year in their history having lifted five trophies in 2017.
