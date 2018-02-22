Revealed: what Gattuso told Kolarov during touchline incident

Roma star Aleksandar Kolarov and AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso were the protagonists of a funny touchline incident during Roma-AC Milan yesterday night. Kolarov was about to take throw-in when Gattuso came close to the former giallorossi star to whisper him something that has now been unveiled.



In the video below you can see Gattuso tellin Kolarov: “I’ll kick your ass, move on”. Kolarov stopped to play and started complaining with the referee Mazzoleni. The game was resumed a few seconds later. At the end of the first half Gattuso run in the middle of the park to hug Kolarov.

