Revealed: what Messi said to referee during Barcelona-Chelsea
16 March at 17:40Barcelona have managed to qualify for the quarter finals of the Champions League thanks to a 4-1 aggregate win against Chelsea.
During the return leg played at the Nou Camp earlier this week, Messi had an argument with the referee of the game Damir Skomina.
Espn has translated the quick debate between Messi and the referee who had told the Argentinean ace to stop arguing and ‘shut up’.
Messi is reported to have responded Skomina saying: “I don’t speak badly to me, I didn’t disrespect you, did I?”
Messi took centre stage in Barcelona’s 3-0 against Chelsea on Wednesday night. The Argentinean star scored a brace and assisted Ousmane Dembélé for the opening goal of the Nou Camp clash.
After the final whistle Antonio Conte and Messi spent a few minutes together talking in the middle of the pitch.
