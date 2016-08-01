"Grandeeee. Complimenti. Forza Milan!" Ecco il messaggio di @Ibra_official a Adriano Galliani per la vittoria della #SupercoppaTIM — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 24, 2016

AC Milan CEOreceived a very special message from a former rossoneri star yesterday night after AC Milan’s win on penalties against Juventus. The Swedish ace has played for both Serie A clubs (as well as Inter), but he’s known to be a fan of AC Milan.The club’s official Twitter account has revealed that Ibrahimovic sent a congratulation message to Galliani yesterday night. “Great! Congratulations and forza Milan”, Ibra’s message reads.The current Manchester United ace played 85 games during his two-year spell with AC Milan scoring 56 goals and registering 24 assists. The former Swedish front-man won one Serie A title and one Super Cup final with the Serie A giants.