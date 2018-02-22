In fact, as learned by IlBianconero.com , Emre Can is set to sign his contract with the Turin side after the Champions League final. as stated by the same source, the contract is valued at €6m per year, while it will keep the German International in the club until 2023. Can's contract expires this summer and will, therefore, join Juventus on a free deal.

His current employers, Liverpool, will play the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of May, after knocking out Roma in the semi-finals. Can, on the other hand, will miss the game as he's suffering from a back injury, with his return being unknown.

The German will certainly be a great signing for the Bianconeri, especially since there's no transfer fee involved.

Emre Can's move to Juventus has for long been reported about in media, with the deal getting closer and closer to a successful ending.